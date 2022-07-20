The governor-elect in the just concluded Osun state governorship election, Ademola Adeleke has been declared the rightful candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Adeleke's assurance was strengthened in a judgement delivered by the Court of Appeal sitting in Osun state on Wednesday, July 20.

The Court of Appeal has declared Ademola Adeleke as the rightful governorship candidate for the PDP in Osun state. Photo: PDP Vanguard

In its judgement affirmed Adeleke as PDP’s governorship candidate while dismissing a suit by Dotun Babayemi, a governorship aspirant, against the governor-elect.

The appellate court in its judgement upheld the ruling delivered by a Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo following a suit filed against Adeleke's emergence as PDP's governorship candidate for Osun state through the party's primary election.

The two factions within the party had conducted separate primary elections in the state.

The suit which was filed by Babayemi sought the court's order to declare him as the PDP’s governorship candidate in the just-concluded Osun state governorship election.

Adeleke was declared the winner of the governorship election which took place on Saturday, July 16.

He garnered403, 371 votes to defeat the incumbent governor of the state, Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress, who polled 375, 027 votes.

On Wednesday, July 20, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) presented the certificate of return to Adeleke.

