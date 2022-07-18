On Sunday, July 17, INEC declared Ademola Adeleke as governor-elect in the just concluded election in Osun state

The governor-elect in a recent move urged his supporters to maintain focus and not be carried away with the election victory

Adeleke made this disclosure through a statement signed by his aide, Mallam Olawale Rasheed

The Osun state Governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke has directed his supporters and well-wishers to avoid unruly celebration of his electoral victory or risk being disowned as members of his political family.

In a statement signed by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, Senator Adeleke condemned the reported violent conduct of some youths celebrating his victory.

The PDP chieftain dissociated himself and his political organisation from such negative activities, Legit.ng reports.

Osun governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke sends message to his supporters. Photo credit: Douye Diri

Source: Facebook

He said:

"It has come to the attention of the Governor - Elect that some youth are engaging in violent celebrations, leading to isolated attacks on vehicles and even individuals.

"This is an unacceptable conduct and those involved in such behaviour are warned to stop forthwith.

Adeleke maintained his organisation is not involved

The governor-elect affirmed:

"While commiserating with any victim of such incident, the Adeleke Campaign Organisation Is hereby informing the general public that it did not authorise any such demonstration and those involved are definitely not part of the Adeleke Campaign Organisation."

