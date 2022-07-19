In the just concluded governorship election in Osun state, Governor Gboyega Oyetola lost to Ademola Adeleke, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Adeleke, the governor-elect, defeated the incumbent governor with nearly 30,000 votes.

Chief Bisi Akande, Senator Bashir Ajibola lost in the LGAs as Governor Oyetola failed to secure a second-term bid. Photo credit: @jidesanwoolu

Source: Twitter

Among other factors that caused Oyetola's loss, some of the party's chieftains failed to deliver in their local government areas.

Here are two APC bigwigs who failed to deliver their LGAs for Governor Oyetola:

1. Bisi Akande

Bis Akande is a household name in Osun state's politics. Apart from being a former governor of the state, he is the pioneer national chairman of the APC.

Though Akande, who governed Osun between 1999 and 2003, backed Oyetola's second term bid, he could not win his LGA, Ila, for the governor.

The APC won in Akande’s polling unit in ward 04, Isedo area of Ila-Orangun. However, the PDP won in the local government. While the APC polled 11,163 votes in the local government, the PDP polled 13,036 votes.

2. Senator Bashir Ajibola

Bashir Ajibola is a serving senator and is also the spokesperson of the Nigerian Senate. Considering his influence, he was named the Director-General for Governor Oyetola’s second-term ambition.

However, the APC campaign DG in the state failed to deliver his stronghold, Osogbo local government, for his party.

Although the APC won in Osogbo in 2018, it was the PDP that emerged victorious in 2022. The PDP polled 30,401 votes while the APC polled 22,952 votes on Saturday, July 16, in Osogbo.

Meanwhile, the governor of Osun state, Adegboyega Oyetola, has urged his supporters to be calm following the emergence of the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ademola Adeleke as governor-elect.

Oyetola said he has taken cognisance of the results of the governorship election announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Oyetola, Ismail Omipidan, noted the party would be responding appropriately after studying the results and consulting with critical stakeholders of the party.

