Nigeria prioritizes hydrography in maritime strategy under President Tinubu's administration

Government committed to enhancing hydrographic capacity for navigation, defense, and economic growth

Hydrography central to Nigeria's Blue Economy agenda and West Africa's maritime leadership aspirations

FCT, Abuja - The Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Muhammad Matawalle, has said the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has placed hydrography at the core of Nigeria’s maritime development strategy.

He made the remark in Abuja on Wednesday during a courtesy visit by the Hydrographer of the Federation and Chief Executive Officer of the National Hydrographic Agency, Rear Admiral O.O. Fadahunsi, and his management team.

Matawalle Speaks On How Tinubu Prioritising Hydrography

Source: Twitter

FG commits to maritime safety and blue economy

According to a statement by his Personal Assistant on Media, Ahmad Dan-Wudil, Matawalle reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s hydrographic capacity to improve marine navigation, boost defence operations and support ocean-based economic growth.

He noted that the National Hydrographic Agency plays a strategic role in advancing Nigeria’s maritime interests, particularly within the Gulf of Guinea, where security and resource management remain key concerns.

“The Federal Government remains committed to strengthening Nigeria’s hydrographic system for improved marine navigation, defence operations and ocean-based economic activities,” he said.

Hydrography key to economic and security goals

The minister explained that hydrography is central to Nigeria’s emerging Blue Economy agenda, which focuses on expanding maritime trade and ensuring sustainable use of ocean resources.

He added that under the Renewed Hope agenda, Nigeria is positioned to assume a leadership role in hydrographic development across West Africa, with continued government backing to enhance data generation and navigational safety.

Rear Admiral Fadahunsi commended the minister for his support and pledged the agency’s commitment to deeper collaboration with relevant government institutions.

He said the partnership would strengthen coordination, improve maritime data systems and align Nigeria’s hydrographic operations with global standards for national development.

Source: Legit.ng