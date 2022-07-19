Elton Onwu, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress has said that the outcome of the Osun election is not a determinant of the 2023 general polls

Onwu also claimed ownership of a statement credited to Bola Tinubu shortly after INEC declared Ademola Adeleke as the winner of the Osun gubernatorial election

According to Onwu, the ruling party would use lessons learnt from the Osun poll to better prepare itself and its members for the general elections

On Sunday, July 17, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party as the winner of the 2022 Osun governorship election.

The declaration by INEC has elicited several reactions from groups, individuals, parties and Nigerians as a whole including an alleged quote from the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

Elton Onwu has said that the quote credited to Tinubu on Adeleke's victory in the Osun guber poll is fake. Photo: Bola Tinubu

The said post which has become a viral sensation on various social media platforms alleged that Tinubu stated that he would not dwell on the losses of the Osun gubernatorial poll but rather re-strategise ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The statement read:

“I don’t dwell on my losses. I review my mistakes, take lessons and strategize to maximize my opportunities to win the next battle.”

However, in his reaction, a chieftain of the ruling party, Elton Onwu, claimed ownership of the quote.

Onwu said the quote was lifted from his page by some unknown persons, shared on various social media platforms and subsequently published by online newspapers as that of Tinubu.

The Punch reports that Onwu confirmed he shared the post as a party man to encourage members of the APC ahead of the 2023 general election.

He also noted that the outcome of the Osun governorship election cannot determine what will happen in 2023.

His words:

“As a critical stakeholder of the party, I felt obliged to pass out a message of hope to the people that when you failed in one contest, it doesn’t define your true strength, rather it gives you a better view of your weakness and how to work on yourself to avoid such in the future.

“The APC is known for winning. We can’t allow one loss to demoralise us. This is the message. With Tinubu, the APC will show the world how elections are best won democratically next year.”

