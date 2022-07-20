The ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) is not willing to bow to pressure over the Muslim-Muslim ticket permutation

However, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) have vehemently condemned the move

Similarly, the General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye have denied endorsing Tinubu or any other candidate

Amid rumours that the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) led a delegate to see the General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on Tuesday, July 19, the church has issued an official statement to deny such claim.

The RCCG vehemently denied endorsing Bola Ahmed Tinubu or ever having a meeting with him as reported by the media. The Nation

The church's spokesperson revealed that rumours making the rounds that Adeboye had endorsed the APC candidate or any other candidate were false.

Prior to the released statement by the RCCG, there media reports that Senator Oluremi Tinubu, who is also a member of the church was present at the alleged closed-door meeting.

Meanwhile, as contained in the statement issued by the church, it vehemently stated that the church is under the authority of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) both of which have over the past few days maintained their stand that they will not be a party to a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

As reported by the Punch newspaper, it is believed that Tinubu is already making plans to reach out to the leadership of CAN and PFN to buy into his Muslim-Muslim ticket agenda.

The Lagos State APC chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi had told the newspaper that the planned meeting was aimed at dousing the tension and also seeking reconciliation from the aggrieved.

He said:

“Tinubu and the party will engage all stakeholders on the need to really play down on this issue of religion and think of the future of our country ahead of the 2023 general elections,” he said.

“I can tell you that it has started already. Tinubu is a very liberal person. He is not far from these Christian leaders. He is closer to them than most people know. It is just a matter of reaching out to them to explain the situation of things and the need to give him the opportunity to turn the country around for good.”

Tinubu not bowing to pressure as APC announces date for Shettima’s unveiling

Meanwhile, reports have it that Tinubu is not willing to bow to pressure as the ruling party and its presidential candidate have concluded to unveil Shettima as the vice-presidential candidate to Bola Tinubu.

Legit.ng reported that the APC has slated Shettima's unveiling for Wednesday, July 20 at the Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Tuesday morning, July 19, by the APC National Organising Secretary, Suleiman Argungu.

The statement partly read:

“The All Progressives Congress will formally unveil its Vice Presidential Candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima, to the Nigerian public.”

2023: Osinbajo clashes with APC, Tinubu over Muslim-Muslim ticket

Elsewhere, reports have it that Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo is not pleased with the Muslim-Muslim ticket arrangement.

It was gathered that Osinbajo engaged in a heated clash with the APC and Bola Tinubu.

Sources privy to the incident revealed that the vice president vehemently condemned the idea.

2023: APC suffers mass resignation of chieftains over Muslim-Muslim ticket

Similarly, the ruling party, APC was hit with a major blow after Tinubu announced Shettima as his preferred choice for the vice presidential slot.

Some of the party members across the federation were not pleased with the news.

This, in turn, led to a series of a mass resignations from the party by some of the party's strong chieftains

