Nigeria's main party, the APC has announced Wednesday, July 20 as the date for the unveiling of Senator Kashim Shettima as Bola Tinubu's running mate

The official event would hold by 1.00pm at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja

Meanwhile, barely 24 hours after the unveiling of his running mate, the APC received loads of criticisms from concerned Nigerians, religious leaders, opposition parties and the Christians Association of Nigeria

The presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has rescheduled the presentation of his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, for Wednesday, July 20.

The Punch reports that the development is coming nine days after the national leader of the party picked the former governor of Borno State as vice presidential candidate.

Tinubu announces a new date to officially unveil his running mate Kashim Shettima.

Source: Facebook

Tinubu's running mate official unveiling kicks of on Wednesday

Shettima will be officially unveiled by 1.00pm at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Tuesday morning, July 19, by the APC National Organising Secretary, Suleiman Argungu.

The statement partly read:

“The All Progressives Congress will formally unveil its Vice Presidential Candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima, to the Nigerian public.”

2023: Osinbajo clashes with APC, Tinubu over Muslim-Muslim ticket

An emerging report has it that Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo is in a heated clash with the APC and Bola Tinubu.

It was gathered that the adoption of a Muslim-Muslim ticket by the presidential flagbearer of the APC has ignited a new wave of tension in the party.

A verified source from the state house said Osinbajo expressed a serious objection to the adoption of a Muslim-Muslim ticket by the ruling party.

2023: APC suffers mass resignation of chieftains over Muslim-Muslim ticket for presidency

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, the coin has finally been tossed for the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

However, the outcome thereof is a major determinant of what will become of the APC in the coming years.

Some few days back, the presidential candidate of the ruling party, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu unveiled the immediate past governor of Borno state and a serving lawmaker in the House of Senate, Kashim Shettima as the Vice-Presidential candidate of the party, APC.

