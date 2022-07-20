Reports gathered from Daily Independent have it that Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) visited Bishop David Oyedepo of the Living Faith Church Worldwide (Winners Chapel) at Canaan Land in Ota, Ogun on Tuesday, July 19.

A photo of Obi and Oyedepo was shared via Facebook on Wednesday, July 20, by a group known as Church Gist.

Obi reportedly met Oyedepo on Tuesday, July 19 (Photo: @PeterObi, Bishop David Oyedepo)

Source: UGC

There are claims that the visit was for ‘priestly and birthday blessings’, as the former Anambra governor turned 61 years the same day, Tuesday.

However, there are speculations that Obi was in Canaanland to get the famous cleric's blessings ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Updated: Pastor Adeboye endorsed Tinubu? RCCG issues statement, speaks on alleged meeting

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) had issued a disclaimer debunking a purported meeting between its General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, and the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

It was reported that Tinubu and Adeboye met on Sunday, July 17, at Redemption Camp in Ogun state.

The source alleged that Tinubu's wife, Senator Oluremi was present in the meeting, adding that the closed-door talk was fruitful.

The source said:

“He met Adeboye on Sunday. The meeting was very fruitful. He (Adeboye) is not against Muslim-Muslim ticket."

The report further stated that one of Tinubu's next steps is to meet the leadership of the Christian Association Nigeria (CAN) on the sensitive issue.

It added that Tinubu has already set up a team of prominent persons with whom he was scheduled to meet Christian leaders in the APC and faith-based organisations like CAN, the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), and the Catholic Church.

The aim was allegedly to appeal to these religious bodies and get them to buy into the former Lagos governor's vision and see reason behind his Muslim-Muslim ticket.

RCCG issues disclaimer

Debunking the claim, the RCCG's Public Relations Office, in a statement on Tuesday, July 19, noted that such a meeting did not hold.

The statement read in part:

“It has come to our notice that some news outlets are reporting that a meeting Between Pastor E.A. Adeboye, The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God Worldwide, and the former Governor of Lagos State, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was held a few days back at the Redemption Camp where our esteemed father in the Lord was said to have supported the preferred candidature of the party the former governor is a member of."

Source: Legit.ng