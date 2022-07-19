As controversy rages over the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the APC ahead of 2023, the ruling party's presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has met with Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

Sources who spoke with This Day report that the high-profile meeting between Tinubu and Adeboye was held on Sunday, July 17, at Redemption Camp in Ogun state

The source who pleaded anonymity added that Tinubu's wife, Senator Oluremi was present in the meeting, adding that the closed-door talk was fruitful.

He was quoted:

“He met Adeboye on Sunday. The meeting was very fruitful. He (Adeboye) is not against Muslim-Muslim ticket."

It was also gathered that one of Tinubu's next steps is to meet the leadership of the Christian Association Nigeria (CAN) on the sensitive issue.

The newspaper has it that Tinubu has already set up a team of prominent persons with whom he was scheduled to meet Christian leaders in the APC and faith-based organisations like CAN, the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), and the Catholic Church.

The aim is to appeal to these religious bodies and get them to buy into the former Lagos governor's vision and see reason behind his Muslim-Muslim ticket.

