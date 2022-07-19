Breaking: PDP's Wike Meets Powerful APC Northern ex-governor
- Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers, has met a number of politicians from other political platforms
- Wike added to the number on Tuesday, July 19, when he met with Abdulaziz Yari, the immediate past governor of Zamfara
- The agenda of the meeting is yet to be made known to journalists, but media sources said the closed-door talk was held in Wike's private house in Rivers
Port Harcourt, Rivers - Governor Nyesom Wike's romance with other political parties after he lost the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s vice presidential slot persists.
The Rivers strong man on Tuesday, July 19, met with a former governor of Zamfara, Abdullaziz Yari, in Port Harcourt, the state's capital, Leadership reports.
The closed-door meeting between Wike and Yari was held in the latter's private house in Rumuepriokom community in Obio/Akpor local government area of Rivers.
Source: Legit.ng