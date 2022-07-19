Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers, has met a number of politicians from other political platforms

Wike added to the number on Tuesday, July 19, when he met with Abdulaziz Yari, the immediate past governor of Zamfara

The agenda of the meeting is yet to be made known to journalists, but media sources said the closed-door talk was held in Wike's private house in Rivers

Port Harcourt, Rivers - Governor Nyesom Wike's romance with other political parties after he lost the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s vice presidential slot persists.

The Rivers strong man on Tuesday, July 19, met with a former governor of Zamfara, Abdullaziz Yari, in Port Harcourt, the state's capital, Leadership reports.

The closed-door meeting between Wike and Yari was held in the latter's private house in Rumuepriokom community in Obio/Akpor local government area of Rivers.

