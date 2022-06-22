Amid claims and unconfirmed reports that Governor Nyesom Wike is planning to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the strong man of Rivers has paid a visit to politicians from other political platforms, thereby fuelling the rumours even more.

These speculations are coming alongside talks that the outspoken governor is aggrieved over the result of the PDP's presidential primary and the fact that he did not get the VP slot.

Legit.ng has put together photos in which Wike was seen with presidential candidates of the New Nigerian Peoples Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

Wike visits three powerful politicians 1 week after losing the VP slot (Photo: Channels TV, @delemomodu, Joe Igbokwe)

In the collection, a photo revealed Wike with his Ebonyi counterpart, Dave Umahi.

The visits have left a lot of political observers wondering what party the former PDP presidential aspirant has in mind if at all he is considering defection.

Peter Obi visits Gov Nyesom Wike in Port Harcourt

Recall that Obi on Wednesday, June 22 visited Rivers state governor, Wike in Port Harcourt.

Legit.ng gathered that the meeting lasted for a few hours in the personal residence of the Rivers state capital.

Wike is widely rumoured to be plotting an exit from the PDP following his loss at the party primaries and not emerging the running mate to Atiku Abubakar, the party’s 2023 presidential flag-bearer.

This meeting also came amidst reports that Obi and his party are in talks with Kwankwaso over a possible merger.

2023: Despite Wike's denial, serious moves begin to get governor into APC after losing VP slot

Despite an earlier denial by Wike of plans to join the APC, there were moves by the ruling party to bring the strong man of Rivers into its fold.

A keen supporter of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Joe Igbokwe, has advised the leadership of the APC to get Wike into their camp.

In fact, Igbokwe urged the ruling party to beg the Rivers governor to defect into its fold, because, according to him, his a big fish and a great performer in Nigeria.

He called on leaders of the ruling party to go to the oil-rich state to perfect the plan.

Igbokwe wrote on His Facebook page on Thursday, June 16:

"Governor Wike is a big fish and a great performer in Nigeria at the moment. Let us beg him to join us in the APC asap..."

