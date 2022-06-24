The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Rabiu Kwankwaso has paid a private visit to Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike on Friday, June 24.

Kwankwaso, who led a delegation of his party leaders and friends, was said to have held crucial discussions with Wike behind closed doors.

Kwankwaso, after the meeting which had a former Ekiti Governor Ayo Fayose, in attendance, posed for photographs and left in the evening without disclosing the reason for his visit, The Nation reported.

It was, however learnt that the former Kano Governor in the meeting, which held on Friday at the Governor’s Port Harcourt country home, sought Wike’s support for his presidential ambition.

Kwankwaso came a few days after the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi paid a similar private visit to Wike.

Source: Legit.ng