The spokesperson of the Northern Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Sunday Oibe, has predicted that 2023 will be tough as the people get more power through voting

Oibe maintained that you cannot beat a child and expect the child to keep quiet, thus, asking the ruling APC to prepare for a tough challenge in the 2023 elections

The cleric maintained that the failure of the party to find a northern Christian as its vice presidential candidate had greater consequences

The northern Christian association of Nigeria’s spokesperson, Sunday Oibe, said that the group had made its position known on Muslim-Muslim tickets in the 2023 presidential elections.

Vanguard reported that the stated that a child who was beaten should be expected to cry.

“you cannot beat a child and expect him to keep quiet without a cry.”

Despite APC bigwigs in Osun, the party lost the state - Northern CAN warns

The Northern CAN public relations officer cited a contributor who warned on the internet that the All Progressives Congress lost Osun state despite having the former interim national and current national secretary from the state.

He maintained that despite the APC structure in Osun, the party still lost. He concluded that

“if this is not a strong pointer to APC to sit up and do the needful, then we should expect more wahala in 2023. Indeed peoples voice and vote do count.”

Politicians forget justice, fairness, equity in their dealings - northern CAN laments

Oibe lamented how politicians in Nigeria forget the role of justice, fairness and equity in their dealings except for the resources of the people they have amassed.

The cleric also responded to whether he was part of the elders from North Eastern Nigeria, who gave an ultimatum to APC to withdraw its Muslim-Muslim ticket or lose the 2023 elections.

Oibe promised APC fire and brimstone for failing to find a Christian northerner to be a vice presidential candidate.

“He who calls for equity must come with clean hands,” he added.

CAN describes APC’s Muslim/Muslim ticket as a “monster”

The Kaduna state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has condemned the Muslim-Musl im presidential ticket of the ruling APC.

Hayab, maintained that the decision of the ruling party to run a Muslim-Muslim ticket is condemnable and a sharp contrast to the concept of federal character.

He mentioned the part of the Nigerian constitution which gives prominent recognition to the principle of democracy and social justice to strengthen federal character.

