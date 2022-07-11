The Christian body, CAN, Kaduna state chapter has condemned the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket of the ruling APC

The state chairman of the chapter, John Hayab, maintained that decision of the party was condemnable and against the federal character

Hayab cited that part of the constitution which recognizes the principle of democracy and social justice to enhance the concept of federal character

Kaduna, Kaduna - The Kaduna state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has described the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as a monster.

According to Vanguard, the state chairman of the Christian body, John Hayab, in a statement on Monday, July 11, alleged that the decision was against what the constitution expected.

Muslim-Muslim ticket is against federal character - CAN

Hayab, in the statement, said that the federal character framework was specifically designed to remove bias against any tribe in government, stressing that it is designed to command national unity and promote "national loyalty".

He maintained that the objective of federal character is "to ensure the principle that all public service institutions fairly reflect the linguistic, religious, ethnic, and geographic diversity of the country."

Same religion presidential ticket is condemnable act

Although he did not mention the APC in his statement, he stated that even if the party worries less about a party's wrong decision, it does not mean that the decision should not be condemned.

He stressed that such a decision implies that the party and candidate in question have no respect for Nigeria's progress, unity and peace and prioritized "selfishness, greed and unhealthy personal interest over the good of the nation."

He maintained that the federal character was introduced by the Yakubu Gowon administration, which came into existence after Nigeria's civil war when it was perceived that a particular group occupied some major ministries in the country.

Nigeria needs a unifying leader - Kaduna CAN

He maintained that facing poor security challenges, hunger and a dying economy, Nigeria needs a unifying and productive leader.

The statement stressed the need for political parties to abide by the constitution, stating, "The of Federal Republic of Nigeria shall be a State based on the principles of democracy and social justice."

He added that a unifying and productive leader could not be seen as one-sided and choose a running mate against genuine agitations.

