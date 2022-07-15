The adoption of a Muslim-Muslim ticket by the presidential flagbearer of the APC has ignited a new wave of tension in the country

The move by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu continues to attract condemnation from the Christian community

A group, All Christians Community of Northern Nigeria marched to the Presidential Villa to protest over the APC's decision

FCT, Abuja - Thousands of Nigerians from across the 19 northern states on Friday, July 15 converged on Abuja to protest over the Muslim-Muslim ticket adopted by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The protesters under the All Christians Community of Northern Nigeria marched to the Presidential Villa to submit a protest letter to the federal government over the Muslim-Muslim agenda adopted by the APC.

Leaders of the group addressing the press during the protest march. Photo credit: ACCNN

Source: Facebook

Leaders of the group, Moses Adams said these are indeed not the best times for Christians in the APC and Nigeria in general.

His words:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“Our sensibilities have been insulted by the ambition of a select few that have elected to throw caution in the wind.

“As you may be aware, Nigeria is a multi-ethnic and multi-religious state. The two major religions in the country are Islam and Christianity. And these have defined our way of life since the country attained independence in 1960.

“Successive governments in the country have respected the multi-religious nature of the country, especially during elections, to create a balance in the leadership of the country.

“We are therefore alarmed with the decision of the APC to disregard the Christian community in the choice of its vice presidential candidate for the 2023 presidential elections.

“Without mincing words, this is unacceptable and a recipe for creating sharp divides between the Muslims and the Christians in the country.”

The Christian group said it wondered why the APC elected to take the decision, adding that it is not in the best interest of the country in this critical period of our existence.

The group urged President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene in reversing the decision, stressing that Tinubu must be asked to retrace his steps immediately.

2023: Aisha Yesufu berates Tinubu for choosing Muslim running mate

On her part, rights activist, Aisha Yefufu has berated Tinubu for choosing a Muslim running mate ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Sharing her thoughts on Tinubu's action, Yesufu said the decision of the APC presidential candidate is not justifiable.

She further stated that a Muslim-Muslim ticket is an insult to fairness, equity and justice.

2023: Middle Belt Youths reject APC's Muslim-Muslim ticket

Similarly, the forum of Middle Belt Youths have described the adoption of Muslim-Muslim ticket by the APC choice as a slap to the north and an insult to Nigerians.

President of the forum, Terrence Kuanum in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Monday, July 11 stated that the youths received with sadness and utter disappointment the decision of the Tinubu to pick another Muslim as his running mate.

The group further said the decision is a clandestine way to say Christians, especially from the north are bereft of competent people.

Source: Legit.ng