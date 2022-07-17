Senator Ademola Adeleke, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has reacted to his victory in the 2022 governorship election in Osun state.

Shortly after he was announced as the winner of the poll by INEC, Adeleke took to his verified Twitter page to send a message to his followers and other Nigerians on the social media platform.

"I have brought light to Osun State," he tweeted.

Source: Legit.ng