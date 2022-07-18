A former deputy speaker of the Abia state House of Assembly has urged the Peoples Democratic Party not to relax over the victory of Ademola Adeleke at the Osun state governorship election

Cosmos Ndukwe said that Adeleke's victory was secured through contributions made by the people and not the party's logo

According to Cosmos, most people who voted for Adeleke at the poll were major Peter Obi supporters - Nigerians who no longer believe in voting along party lines

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Cosmos Ndukwe, has said that Obidients, the supporters of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi are key contributors to the victory recorded by Ademola Adeleke at the just concluded Osun state governorship election.

Vanguard reports that Ndukwe while urging members of the PDP not to over-celebrate Adeleke's victory as that of the party said a long list of people delivered the success at the Osun gubernatorial poll.

PDP chieftain Cosmos Ndukwe said the election in Osun was not won due to PDP's logo. Photo: Peter Obi, Ademola Adeleke

Cosmos, a former deputy speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly insisted that it is not yet Uhuru for members of the PDP as it is clear that personal efforts delivered Osun to Adeleke and not the party logo.

He also reminded the PDP that Adeleke’s popularity and goodwill and not the party’s logo earned him victory.

His words:

"Those that voted for Adeleke were ‘obedient’ voters, so, nobody should celebrate. Adeleke is good and ‘highly obedient’ and that is why ‘obedient’ voters in Osun State voted for him.

”My party should not over-celebrate. Adeleke did not win because he is in PDP; he won because he has impacted lives. He won because he identifies with the people.

” His victory is what I call personified voting democracy - voting for individuals in place of voting for party. If Adeleke were in another party they would have still voted for him because he has endeared himself to them."

Nigerians no longer voting along party lines

Speaking further, Cosmos said that what happened in Osun state at the governorship election is an indication that the people no longer vote along party lines.

Listing some of the goodwill of Adeleke that earned him the people's votes, Cosmos said during the COVId-19 lockdown, the Osun state governor-election opened his doors to the less privileged.

He added that Adeleke shared numerous palliatives to the people and the election was a payback time for him.

He added:

"What has happened in Osun State is an indication that people have jettisoned voting across party lines. They now vote for individuals, and you will see more in 2023."

