Gboyega Oyetola's defeat in Osun state even as an incumbent governor has made Nigerians confident of the country's electoral process

Some are now hoping that some incumbent governors will be shown the way out ahead of the 2023 general elections

Those listed include Prince Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state, Senator Hope Uzdimma of Imo and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

FCT, Abuja - Some Nigerians have taken to social media to ask certain incumbent governors to await the fate that befell their colleague, Gboyega Oyetola in the just concluded Osun governorship election.

In the Osun governorship election, Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and incumbent governor, was defeated by Senator Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Governor Uzodimma is one of the governors listed by some Nigerians to be booted out of office. Photo credit: Imo state government

The victory of the PDP candidate sparked jubilations across the southwest state after the announcement by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

On social media, many Nigerians celebrated the victory of Adeleke, with some others going the extra mile and asking some incumbent governors to prepare for their own political downfall.

The governors mentioned include Hope Uzodimma of Imo, Dapo Abiodun of Ogun and Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos.

Oluwaseyi Jibodu wrote on Twitter:

“After Oyetola, is Dapo Abiodun, then Hope Uzodimma. Every stolen mandate will be returned. Democracy will be restored!”

Ola Ipadeola wrote:

“Oyetola has been voted out by the people, Dapo Abiodun’s days in the office are numbered - he will be voted out too.”

Daniel Eze wrote:

“After Oyetola's defeat, it will be the turn of Dapo Abiodun and then, Hope Uzodimma. We shall recover stolen mandates and restore the throne of good men across Nigeria.”

Chijioke Emmanuel wrote:

“After Oyetola, Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma is next. He must be booted out of office come 2024.”

Ogbeni Olabode Olanshile wrote:

“Yesterday it was Oyetola and today you guys are already pointing in the direction of Dapo Abiodun, what of Sanwo-Olu? Don't turn your back on Lagos, Lagosians deserve better. Please help Lagos.”

Nabir Abdulsamad wrote:

“Hope Uzodimma of Imo state, Eleyi Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state, Sanwo-Olu Babajide of Lagos are next in line to join Oyetola of Osun state. We must start voting out these guys for terrible governance.”

Osun election: President Buhari congratulates Senator Adeleke

In a related development, President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Senator Adeleke over his victory.

President Buhari noted the outcome of the election had expressed their choice of whom they want to lead them.

He further noted the successful conduct of the election was a testimonial to the maturity and commitment of all stakeholders.

Oyetola speaks, reveals next plan after losing Osun governorship election

On his part, Governor Oyetola has urged his supporters to be calm following the emergence of Senator Adeleke as governor-elect.

Oyetola said he has taken cognisance of the results of the governorship election announced by INEC.

A statement by his spokesman, Ismail Omipidan, noted the party would be responding appropriately after studying the results and consulting with critical stakeholders of the party.

