Yet again, the independent national electoral commission (INEC) has been lauded for putting up a wonderful performance at the conduct of the Osun guber polls

Election observer group, Transition Monitoring Group (TMG) said INEC had improved in the deployment of logistics

The group also acknowledged INEC's efforts in ensuring adequate inclusiveness especially for persons with disabilities

Osun, Osogbo - Transition Monitoring Group (TMG), says it is satisfied with the conduct of the 2022 Osun gubernatorial election by the independent national electoral commission (INEC).

The group made their submission known via a statement made available to Legit.ng on Monday, July 18.

The chairman of the Transition Monitoring Group (TMG), Comrade Auwal Ibrahim Musa Rafasanjani. Photo: TMG

Source: Facebook

As contained in the statement signed by its Chairman, Auwal Ibrahim Musa Rafsanjani, he lauded INEC for how it was able to seemingly conduct the election despite the heated tension in the build-up to the crucial election.

Rafsanjani also acknowledged the efforts of INEC in improving inclusivity by providing assistive technology for persons with disabilities, and for efficient election logistics arrangement which saw the early deployment of officials and materials to the polling units across the state of Osun.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

TMG hails performance of stakeholders during Osun polls

The group also praised security operatives, the media, and political parties for their professionalism in ensuring peaceful and non-violent elections and for the people of the state for an inclusive and participatory election.

Rafsanjani said:

"The 2022 Osun Governorship Election had generated many interests in the country just like the recently concluded gubernatorial election in Ekiti.

“The off-season elections generated high expectations among citizens, not just in Ekiti and Osun, but all over the country as it was expected to reflect citizens’ expectations towards the general election in 2023, especially with regards to the reforms instituted by the new Electoral Act, 2022 as amended."

As contained in the statement, Rafsanjani said the pre-election environment in Osun State had been tense as political gladiators from the major political parties mobilized high-ranking party members to the state to canvass votes for their respective candidates, and as usual, inflammatory statements came out of the different rallies.

TMG gives positive remark on Osun polls

He also noted that with the recently concluded presidential primaries and nomination of vice-presidential candidates, the general political landscape had become tense, with the gubernatorial election in Osun expected to be a test of preparations in terms of the readiness of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the potency of the electoral act to ensure free, fair, credible and participatory elections in Nigeria.

TMG, who observed the electioneering process expressed satisfaction with the high level of voters’ mobilisation activities by the media and civil society groups.

It noted voters’ availability to exercise their franchise in the election debates and thereby contributing to ensuring critical interactions with citizens as part of entrenching issue-based campaigns.

Source: Legit.ng