Osun, Osogbo - Election observer group, Yiaga Africa have released its post-election report for the just concluded Osun state gubernatorial polls.

As contained in the report made available to Legit.ng, the group commended the independent national electoral commission (INEC) for its significant improvement in logistics management for the Osun 2022 governorship election.

Election observer group, YIAGA Africa said its team of observers spread across the 30 local governments in Osun state witnessed and confirmed 29 critical incidents. Photo: YIAGA Africa

The group in its report confirmed that personnel and essential materials, such as the Voter Register, BVAS, voting cubicles and ballot boxes, were deployed early in most of the polling units.

However, the group outlined some major shortcomings that occurred during the Osun state gubernatorial polls.

The group said:

"Yiaga Africa condemns the cases of violence and disruption of the voting and results collation process by thugs and hoodlums, especially the violence targeted at NYSC members and INEC staff. Although these cases are isolated, they undermine Nigeria’s electoral reform project.

"Yiaga Africa extends its wishes to polling officials who suffered severe injuries due to attacks and violence against polling officials. Yiaga Africa calls for a thorough investigation into these cases of attack and intimidation against polling officials."

The group said it received and confirmed 29 critical incidents during the course of the election.

Osun polls: YIAGA Africa rolls out 5 critical incident

It however outlined 5 major incidents that occurred during the Osun state governorship polls.

1. Voter Inducement/Bribery: Yiaga Africa received reports of acts of vote buying perpetrated by agents of the APC and PDP in some polling units. For instance, PU 009, Akinlalu Commercial Grammar School, Ward 01 in Ife North. The party agents strategically positioned themselves by the voting cubicle to see how voters marked their ballots.

In PU 003 Opp. At Olomu Mosque in Osogbo, PDP party agents were seen handing out between N2000 and N5000 to induce voters. Also, in Disu Polling Unit 003, ward 7 in Orolu LGA, APC agents were seen distributing N4000 to voters who voted for the party while PDP party agents were seen distributing N2000 to induce voters.

2. Secrecy of the Ballots compromised: In Ward 11, Unit 3, Palace Town Hall (old post office Iree) in Boripe, Yiaga Africa observed voters showing how they mark their ballot papers to APC party agents before dropping them in the ballot box.

3. BVAS Malfunctioned: In Ife North LGA, PU 001 at St. Raphael primary School Toro, the BVAS malfunctioned at about 11 am. A request was made for a replacement which came at 3:30 pm.

4. Voter Intimidation: At Open Space-Under Tree, Ojude Oke, PU 010, Iragbiji Ward 4, Boripe LGA, Thugs associated with the APC threatened to stab any voter who did not vote for the APC.

The voters however insisted on casting their votes for the candidate of their choice. Yiaga Africa also received a report from Ogbagba Village, Ward 11, Pu 013 of a thug/cultist affiliated with the PDP coming to disrupt the process. Also, in Alagbede Comp. beside Baptist Pry. School, Ward 05, Unit 007, part agents from APC & PDP were seen intimidating the elderly who came to cast their vote.

5. Interference by Party Agent: At Afaake Town Hall. PU 003 during voting an APC party agent was seen close to the ballot box folding the ballot papers of some voters after they were done thumbprinting their choice.

