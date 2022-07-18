For the government of the United Kingdom (UK), the just-concluded Osun governorship election was credible

The British High Commission in Nigeria on Monday, July 18, stated that the election was peaceful throughout

However, the commission frowned at rampant vote-buying that almost marred the election and called on the federal government to deal with those behind the crime

Abuja - The British High Commission in Abuja has reacted to reports of rampant and apparent vote-buying during the recent Osun governorship election.

In a statement released on Monday, July 18, the commission noted that it is concerned about the reports and called on relevant authorities to take necessary actions against those involved in the crime.

The UK said the election was peaceful and credible (Photo: @UKinNigeria)

Source: UGC

Osun election was credible

However, in its general estimation, the British government described the election as peaceful, credible, and fair.

It added that the results of the poll released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were consistent with the civil society-led Parallel Vote Tabulation process.

The commission, therefore, commended INEC, the people of Osun, and security agencies for a successful electoral process.

The statement read in part:

“The British High Commission congratulates the people of Osun State for their active, peaceful, and democratic participation in the governorship election that was held on Saturday 16 July 2022.

“We note that the results released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are consistent with the results obtained through the civil society-led Parallel Vote Tabulation process."

The commission commended INEC, the security agencies, civil society partners led by the Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room and all stakeholders for their contribution to the success of the process.

It continued:

“Our mission which observed the election on Saturday was encouraged by the continuing improvements in the electoral process, following the governorship election in Ekiti State last month.

"The timely opening of polls, functionality of the BVAS devices for accreditation of voters and electronic transmission of results, accessibility provisions for people with disabilities and vulnerable voters and increased turnout of voters were all factors worth commending about the process."

Read the full statement in the tweet below:

