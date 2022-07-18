Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential aspirant in the 2023 poll has replied to critics judging the chances of the party in the general election with the July 16 Osun gubernatorial result

Obi, a former Anambra state governor, said the party has made its presence known and felt by Nigerians in less than two months

The presidential aspirant then congratulated the governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke, while calling on his supporters to focus on the 2023 elections

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has sent a congratulatory message to Ademola Adeleke, the Osun state governor-elect in Saturday's election.

Vanguard reported that Obi commended the LP candidate in the race, Lasun Yusuff, who came fifth, noting that the poll was not a verdict on the fate of the LP in the 2023 elections.

Peter Obi sends strong message to the Obidient movement Photo Credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Osun election is not a verdict on our strength - Peter Obi to supporters

The former Anambra state governor was responding to critics mocking the party that the Obidient movement only has numbers on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"To our Obidient Movement Family and our supporters nationwide, the outcome of this particular election is not a verdict on our exponentially growing strength nationwide."

Our presence is known and felt - Peter Obi comments on Osun election results

He stressed that the view is against the fact that they are barely two months old in the party and have to compete with forces existing in the state for two decades.

He maintained that against all odds, the Labour Party had made its presence known in the national political space.

Focus on 2023 - Obi tells Obidient movement

He then called on the Obedient movement not to relent in the struggle to take over the state. He added that their efforts and focus are now on the 2023 poll.

"In the fullness of time, our message of rescue and recovery will resonate throughout the length and breadth of the Nation and most Nigerian electorate will buy in into our mission to take back Nigeria."

Osun 2022: 3 important facts you need to know as Oyetola, Adeleke return to battlefield

As the Osun 2020 governorship poll concluded, Bada Yusuf brings three important points for you to note about the background of the election in the state.

Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) battled Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday, July 16, Osun state governorship election.

The race was not just between the APC and the PDP. Other contenders included Goke Omigbogun of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Akin Ogunbiyi of the Accord Party (AP), and Lasun Yusuff of the Labour Party.

Source: Legit.ng