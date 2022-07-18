The Osun 2022 gubernatorial election has come and gone but the misery behind the outcome of the poll remains unraveled by many people who are not familiar with the political powerplay and sophistry among people of the state of the living springs.

Anybody who is close to the happenings in the state would understand that the outgoing ruling party has lost the election before its conduct on Saturday, July 16.

Governor Gboyega Oyetola and his wife Kafaya queued before he cast they cast their ballot.



Ademola Adeleke, a younger brother to Deji, the father of popular hip-hop star, Davido, did not win the election because he was popular or his brother's affluence, of course, money played a big role in the election as both APC and PDP trailed each other in the business of vote buying.

He, however, won because the people of the state were tired of APC shenanigans.

Although, many people attributed Oyetola's loss to the battle of supremacy between him and his predecessor and now minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola, the brutal truth is that the former governor wouldn't have saved his party from the impending defeat.

As a sitting governor in 2018, Aregbesola lost his Ijesha stronghold to the PDP but Oyetola did far better in the area four years later.

With Aregbesola, Adeleke would have also won the election as he did in 2018 before the INEC ordered a rerun where Oyetola eventually won.

The combination of Oyetola and his deputy, Gboyega Alabi could best be described as a mismatch. In fact, docility of the two is legendary.

Allegation of neglect and non-performance

It was argued that most party leaders who worked for Oyetola's emergence were neglected and the internal crisis within the party was not resolved before the conduct of the election.

One of the chieftains of APC in Osogbo, the state capital, who spoke to Legit.ng two days before the election, said that it would be difficult for the party to win the poll because most of the leaders are aggrieved.

Oyetola's failure to close the rank among the warring factions within the party cost him reelection.

He said it would take providence for Governor Oyetola to defeat Adeleke, whose popularity soared in every nook and cranny of the state. Of course, his prediction came to pass as the former senator was declared winner of the keenly contested election.

Having won 17 out of 13 local government and polled 403,371, he became the governor-elect of the state.

The Returning Officer for the election and Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, announced that Adeleke got a total of 403,371 votes to beat the incumbent, Adegboyega Oyetola of the APC, who got 375,027 votes.

He had said:

“I declare Adeleke Ademola Jackson Nurudeen, on behalf of the chairman of INEC, of the PDP, having satisfied the requirement of the law, is hereby declared the winner and he is returned elected.”

In a vox pop conducted in Ikire, the hometown of Oyetola's deputy, Gboyega Alabi, many people of the community could not hide their displeasure over what they termed as "stinginess'' and ''non-performance'' of the number two citizen of the state.

They said the deputy governor has not attracted any project to the community since he assumed office in 2018.

A resident said:

"If you look at the road that leads to deputy governor's house, you will realised that it is in bad shape. Imagine if the deputy governor cannot fix the road even for the sake of the election, then you could understand what what the whole town will look like.

"Let me tell you, everybody especially in his ward is aggrieved and this will have a negative impacts on his electoral fortune on Saturday, nothing would stop him from suffering a huge defeat in his ward. As a matter of fact, he will lose his polling unit. The PDP will carry the day in his ward."

He added that Alabi, who is a younger brother to a former speaker of House of Reps, Foluke Etteh, disappointed many people in the community in many ways.

He noted:

"We were disappointed in him because some of us worked tirelessly for his emergence in 2018 but it is obvious that he is not concerned about those who toiled during the election.

"He is surrounded by strong PDP members in his ward, yet he has done nothing to pacify or lure them to his side. Rather, he distanced himself from them forgetting that he will need people once more. People are ready to vote for PDP in his ward. I just hope that APC may manage to win the election."

With the outcome of the Osun election, the presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, may find it difficult to win the state in 2023 unless miracle happens.

Governor Oyetola and his party must have themselves to blame because they went to contest with a divided house and Adeleke's PDP latched on the opportunity to secure the victory.

