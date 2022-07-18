Winner of the 1986 Nobel Prize for Literature, Professor Wole Soyinka has given his opinion over the just concluded Osun state gubernatorial polls

The pen god said the outcome of the election should serve as an eye-opener to other regions of the federation

He also made reference to the fact that the voice of the slain minister for justice, Bola Ige, arose and prevailed at the polls

Renowned Nobel Laureate Professor Wole Soyinka has given his submission to the just concluded Saturday, July 16, Osun state gubernatorial polls.

According to Channels TV, Soyinka said the voice of Bola Ige, the slain minister of justice, rose from the grave to impact the governorship polls in Osun state.

Wole Soyinka said the outcome of the Osun gubernatorial poll is a lesson for other regions of rightful public expectations and equity. Photo: @WSoyinkaCentre

Source: Depositphotos

The pen god stated that the outcome of the election is an expression that should teach other regions a lesson of rightful public expectations, equity, and just entitlements.

As gathered by Legit.ng, Soyinka made reference to Bola Ige, who was assassinated in December 2001 following an alleged squabble within his Alliance for Democracy party in Osun State.

Soyinka on Bola Ige's impact on Osun polls

Soyinka said those who conspired to catapult Ige’s destroyers to unmerited national prominence, insult the memories of the living, and jettison basic ethical constraints, have been justly served.

He said:

“One despairs but continues to hope that there are still receptive minds in which such lessons will germinate.

“If we may adopt a wise saying from the ancients: the beast of burden, nicknamed Equity, ambles its mined course to destination but, sooner or later, that donkey arrives.”

Senator Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) defeated Adegboyega Oyetola, the incumbent governor who ran under the aegis of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the governorship election held on Saturday, July 16.

Adeleke, 62, riding on the back of a campaign aimed at developing the state and retrieving what he says is his stolen mandate, secured 403,371 votes, 28,344 more than his closest rival, Governor Oyetola, who polled 375,027 votes.

Source: Legit.ng