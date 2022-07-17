The Governor-elect of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, prostrated for his elder brother, Adedeji Adeleke, the moment he was announced the winner of the governorship election.

The family and their friends, Peoples Democratic Party governors, Bukola Saraki and others had gathered to watch the announcement of the results on Sunday.

While singer Davido broke down in tears, his uncle and winner prostrated for the older Adeleke in gratitude.

Source: Legit.ng