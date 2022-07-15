The PDP has asked INEC to disqualify Labour Party and APC for using placeholders as running mates ahead of 2023

The party asked the court to disqualify the presidential candidates of both parties because they substituted the names of their running mates.

The PDP also based its argument on the fact that the term ‘placeholder’ is unknown to Nigeria's electoral law

FCT, Abuja - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has instituted a lawsuit compelling the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to prevent Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi from replacing their running mates.

While Tinubu, All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate replaced Kabiru Masari with Senator Kashim Shettima, the Labour Party standard bearer, Peter Obi, replaced Dr Doyin Okupe with Senator Datti Baba-Ahmed.

PDP's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, chose his running mate without delay. Photo credit: Atiku Media

The Punch newspaper reports that in the originating summons with suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/1016/2022, the PDP is seeking an order barring INEC from replacing the running mates of Tinubu and Obi.

Those listed as first to seventh respondents in the case are INEC, APC, Tinubu, Masari, Labour Party, Obi and Okupe.

The party asked the court to rule that both Tinubu and Obi will be disqualified the moment they substitute the names of their running mates.

The PDP also based its argument on the fact that the term ‘placeholder’ is unknown to Nigerian law.

APC youth leader mocks PDP over move to disqualify Tinubu, Obi

Reacting to the move by the PDP, APC youth leader, Yusuf Onabanjo, stated that the PDP is making the move over its impending loss.

According to Onabanjo, the PDP's previous statement that it will win the election is a ruse.

He told Legit.ng in an interview:

“The PDP is so terrified of their impending loss, they are asking INEC to disqualify our candidate after boasting that he will be defeated.

“The truth is that the PDP has no plan to win this election. Infact, we are beginning to see Labour Party as a more potent force than the PDP.

“The PDP is dead and buried. That is why they want to get to Aso Rock through the backdoor, but they are only wasting their time.”

2023: PDP youth group berates Tinubu for picking Muslim running mate

In a related development, Umbrella Force, PDP's largest organisation of media commentators and influencers, has condemned the selection of Shettima as the running mate to Tinubu.

The group stated that Tinubu and the APC have disregarded the moral fabric that constitutes Nigeria’s fragile multi-religious balance.

The group also argued the move will affect the peace and unity of the country ahead of the 2023 general elections.

2023: NNPP settles for Bishop Idahosa as vice presidential candidate

Recall that the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) announced that its presidential candidate and former governor of Kano state, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has chosen Bishop Isaac Idahosa as his running mate for the 2023 general elections.

The party made the announcement on the official Twitter page of its campaign organisation on Thursday, July 14, where it tweeted:

“Our VP Bishop Isaac Idahosa from Edo state.”

