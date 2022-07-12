Asiwaju Bola Tinubu's decision to settle for a Muslim as his running mate is still eliciting reactions across Nigeria

A prominent PDP youth group says the action of the APC presidential candidate is a slap on the face of Nigerians

The group noted that the move will affect the peace and unity of the country ahead of the 2023 general elections

Wadata Plaza - Umbrella Force, the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) largest organisation of media commentators and influencers, has condemned the selection of Senator Kashim Shettima as the vice-presidential running mate to the All Progressives Congress (APC) flagbearer, Bola Tinubu.

Speaking at an impromptu press conference delivered outside PDP secretariat on Tuesday, July 12, the group stated that Tinubu and the APC have disregarded the moral fabric that constitutes Nigeria’s fragile multi-religious balance, and by so doing, “have slapped Nigerians in the face.”

Tinubu continues to face heavy criticisms over his choice of Muslim running mate ahead of the 2023 polls. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Twitter

The group's spokesman, Tekena Alamina said:

“We will not mince words on this issue. This is a slap on the face of every Nigerian - both Muslims and Christians because it sets a dangerous trend and precedence that may significantly affect the unity and peace of the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“This selection has the stench of inconsideration, irresponsibility, division and disunity. It has total disregard for the feelings of all Nigerians. It was done it bad faith. Are there no other competent Christians in the APC? Nigerians need to ask:

“What is so special about Kashim Shettima? What does he bring to the table that other competent Nigerians from other religions cannot bring?’

“Right now, it is clear that Tinubu is only interested in winning. He does not care about Nigeria and Nigerians. He never has.

“Even President Buhari, with all his faults, saw reason in 2014 and decided to go against a Muslim-Muslim ticket. This is why Tinubu was not his running mate then.”

The group called on all Nigerians to publicly condemn what it called 'the arrogance of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu' for choosing the route of a Muslim-Muslim ticket ahead of the 2023 general elections.

2023: Aisha Yesufu berates Tinubu for choosing Muslim running mate

Similarly, human rights activist, Aisha Yefufu has berated Tinubu for choosing a Muslim running mate ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Sharing her thoughts on Tinubu's action, Yesufu said the decision of the APC presidential candidate is not justifiable.

She further stated that a Muslim-Muslim ticket is an insult to fairness, equity and justice.

2023: Middle Belt Youths reject APC's Muslim-Muslim ticket

In a related development, the forum of Middle Belt Youths have described the adoption of Muslim-Muslim ticket by the APC choice as a slap to the north and an insult to Nigerians.

President of the forum, Terrence Kuanum in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Monday, July 11 stated that the youths received with sadness and utter disappointment the decision of the Tinubu to pick another Muslim as his running mate.

The group further said the decision is a clandestine way to say Christians, especially from the north are bereft of competent people.

Source: Legit.ng