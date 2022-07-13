The conduct of the PDP's last presidential election and the VP slot issue are still costing the party a lot of its chieftains

At the moment, the PDP's northeast zonal treasurer, Galadima Abba, has resigned from the party over alleged wrong treatment of Governor Nyesom Wike

Abba is of the view that the fact that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa emerged as Atiku Abubakar's running mate is against the PDP's set principles

The northeast zonal treasurer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Galadima Abba, has resigned his membership of the party over what he called mistreatment of Governor Nyesom Wike during and after the presidential primary.

Abba, in his resignation letter, claimed that the ill-treatment the Rivers governor gotten from the PDP goes against its ideologies and principles, PM News reports.

Abba said the emergence of Okowa as Atiku's running mate is against the PDP's principle (Photo: @atiku)

Source: Facebook

According to him, the emergence of Governor Ifeanyin Okowa as Atiku Abubakar's running mate was not good for the party.

Based on these submissions, the Bauchi-born PDP chieftain said the opposition party seems not to be ready to win the 2023 presidential election, hence his decision to leave the party.

He wrote:

“I write to tender my resignation as zonal treasurer (North-east) and a member of People’s Democratic Party, (PDP) My resignation was as a result of wide consultations with my teaming supporters, political associates and in response to the unfair and unjust treatment extended to His Excellency, Barr Nyesom Ezenwo Wike CON, the Executive Governor of Rivers State during and after the presidential primary convention.

“As a critical stakeholder, unjust and unfair treatment of founding members posed a great threat to the collective political interest of our leaders and us, thereby necessitating my resignation in protest of the ways things are unfolding in the party.”

