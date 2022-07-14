Bishop Isaac Idahosa is the latest Pentecostal pastor to veer into politics ahead of the 2023 general elections

The senior pastor of Illumination Assembly, Lekki Light Centre, Ajah, Lagos has been named as the vice presidential candidate of the NNPP

In choosing Idehaosa, Kwankwaso stated that the quest for a New Nigeria requires all capable and acceptable hands on board

FCT, Abuja - The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) on Thursday, July 24 announced that its presidential candidate and former governor of Kano state, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has chosen Bishop Isaac Idahosa as his running mate for the 2023 general elections.

The party made the announcement on its official Twitter page which has been eliciting reactions from Nigerians.

Senator Kwankwaso and Bishop Idahosa will both fly the flag of the NNPP ahead of the 2023 polls. Photo credit: @NNPPNews

Legit.ng lists six things to know about the latest politician in town.

1. Bishop Isaac Idahosa is the presiding Bishop and the senior pastor of God First Ministry, popularly known as Illumination Assembly, Lekki Light Centre, Ajah, Lagos. He started the ministry 25 years ago at Minna, the Niger state capital.

2. He has been married to his wife, Christie for 22 years and they are both blessed with two lovely children, Christabel and Osagie.

3. He was born into a family of six children and he is the third.

4. He is a qualified mechanical engineer is from Edo state. In 1985, he went to Soul Clear Bible College.

5. He was decorated by the Lagos state government as one of the Mayors of the Lagos State Traffic Management.

6. He has received a United Nations Peace Ambassadorial award, for his immense contributions to the growth of humanity and peaceful co-existence through evangelism and Pentecostalism.

