Adams Oshiomhole, former governor of Edo state has backed the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the ruling APC

In his submission, the former national chairman of the ruling APC maintained the Muslim-Christian joint ticket has not done any good to Nigeria

He however noted that he is satisfied with Bola Tinubu's decision in picking Senator Kashim Shettima as his running mate for the 2023 election

The former governor of Edo state and former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has reacted to the controversy surrounding the choice of a Muslim running mate by the APC presidential candidate, Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

According to Oshiomhole, it is high time the country put aside primordial sentiments such as religion and ethnicity, and concentrate more on the competence and courage of candidates to save the country, Daily Trust reports.

Oshiomhole claims Muslim-Christian Presidency has taken Nigeria nowhere. Photo credit: Adams Oshiomhole

Source: Facebook

Oshiomhole satisfied with Tinubu's choice

In an interview on Thursday, July 14, the former governor expressed satisfaction with the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the APC, while also commending Tinubu for making that decision.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Oshiomhole said:

“The more opposition party joined the Muslim-Muslim debate, the more I’m satisfied that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s decision is right.

“We need courage. We have struggled to balance this religious issues in recent years. Tinubu’s decision shows that he will take bold step when elected.

“If the number of churches and mosques we have built over the years is equal to number of factories, we won’t be at this poverty level in the country.”

The APC chieftain speaks on the choice of Shettima

Oshiomhole added that he was also satisfied with the choice of Shettima due to his capacity and some of his achievements.

APC Muslim-Muslim Ticket: Ganduje sends strong warning to ex-SGF Babachir Lawal

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state has asked a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, to watch his utterances on the controversial issue of the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

It reported that on Wednesday, July 13, Ganduje, in a statement issued by Kano state commissioner for information, Muhammad Garba, said Lawal is spreading falsehood and preaching intolerance.

Both Messrs Ganduje and Lawal are members of the ruling APC.

2023: APC suffers mass resignation of chieftains over Muslim-Muslim ticket for presidency

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, the coin has finally been tossed for the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

However, the outcome thereof is a major determinant of what will become of the APC in the coming years.

Some few days back, the presidential candidate of the ruling party, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu unveiled the immediate past governor of Borno state and a serving lawmaker in the House of Senate, Kashim Shettima as the Vice-Presidential candidate of the party, APC.

Source: Legit.ng