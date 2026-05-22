Manchester City have confirmed the departure of manager Pep Guardiola after 10 years in charge

Guardiola surrendered the 2025/26 Premier League title to Arsenal after the Citizens drew against Bournemouth on Tuesday, May 19

The Spanish manager has guided the club to 20 trophies, including a UEFA Champions League title

Manchester City have officially confirmed the departure of Pep Guardiola after winning two trophies this season.

Guardiola, who joined the Citizens in Jul 2026, has had a productive 10 years, making him the most successful manager in the club's history.

Pep Guardiola officially steps down as Manchester City manager. Photo by: Adrian Dennis / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The Spanish manager will depart after City's final-day game against Aston Villa on Sunday, despite having one year remaining on his contract.

The former Barcelona coach guided Manchester City to a remarkable 20 trophies, including six Premier League titles, a Champions League trophy in 2023, three FA Cups, five EFL Cups, one FIFA Club World Cup, one UEFA Super Cup, and three Community Shields.

According to the club's official website, Guardiola will take up a global ambassadorial role with the City Football Group.

Guardiola releases emotional statement

After failing to win the 2025/26 Premier League title, Guardiola said his time with Manchester City is up.

The former Bayern Munich manager explained that the club's philosophy is built on hard work.

He added that the fans, staff, and the people of Manchester were solidly behind him, when he lost his mother during the COVID period. Guardiola said:

“And what a time we have had together. Don’t ask me the reasons I’m leaving. There is no reason, but deep inside, I know it’s my time. Nothing is eternal, if it was, I would be here. Eternal will be the feeling, the people, the memories, the love I have for my Manchester City.

“Remember, losing my mum during COVID and feeling this club carry me through it. The fans, the staff, the people of Manchester, you gave me strength when I needed it most. Cris, my kids, my whole family, you were there as always. Khaldoon, you were there too.

Guardiola urged the present players not to forget the memories they shared during his stint at Manchester. He said:

“Players don’t forget - every single instant, moment, me, my staff, this club, everything. What we have done, we have done it for all of you. And you have been just exceptional. You don’t know it yet, but you are leaving a legacy."

Manchester City fans are appealing to manager Pep Guardiola not to depart the club. Photo by: Catherine Ivill - AMA.

Source: Getty Images

Manchester City defeated Chelsea 1-0 to win the 2025/26 FA Cup, with a lone goal coming from Antoine Semenvo, while the Citizens beat Arsenal 2-0 to lift the 2025/26 EFL Carabao Cup, per Sky Sports.

Guardiola reacts after Arsenal's PL title

Legit.ng earlier reported that Pep Guardiola has spoken about his future after Arsenal were crowned the 2025/26 Premier League champions following Manchester City’s draw at Bournemouth.

The report added that former Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca, who resigned in January, will take over from Pep and has agreed a three-year contract.

Source: Legit.ng