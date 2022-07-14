The leadership of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) have consented to the selection of Senator Kashim Shettima as the running mate of Bola Tinubu

According to the national chairman of APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, Shettima's emergence is God's plan

He, however, urged agitating Christians not to be alarmed over the choice of a Muslim-Muslim ticket

Katsina, Daura - The national chairman of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu has endorsed the selection of Senator Kashim Shettima as the Vice-Presidential candidate of the party.

According to a Guardian newspaper report, Senator Adamu described Shettima's emergence as as the work and will of God.

APC Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu said agitating Christians have nothing to fear over the emergence of Kashim Shettima as the vice-presidential candidate of the party. Photo: APC

Adamu to Christians: "Don't be alarmed"

Senator Adamu however assured agitating Christians that there is no cause for alarm.

As gathered by Legit.ng, Senator Adamu made his position known on Wednesday, July 13 while on a courtesy visit to President Muhammadu Buhari at his residence in Daura, Katsina State, alongside the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

According to the APC national chairman, the visit to the President was to brief President Buhari on what transpired in Osun State on Tuesday during the party’s governorship mega campaign.

While speaking on the emergence of Shettima as Tinubu's running mate, he revealed that the party went through a rigorous practical assignment on the selection process before arriving at the Muslim-Muslim ticket.

He described Senator Kashim Shettima as a Nigerian who doesn’t need to be either Muslim or Christian before being selected as running mate to a presidential candidate.

While appreciating Christians in the country for showing interest in the Muslim-Muslim ticket, Adamu asked citizens to face the realities of the country’s policies.

The APC Chairman said the party is working hard and praying to win the forthcoming 2023 general elections, adding that the ruling party will win Saturday’s Osun governorship election as a pointer to its victory in 2023.

Ganduje tackles ex-SGF over statement on Muslim-Muslim ticket

In another development, the Kano state governor, Abdullahi Ganduja has issued a strong response to the agitation of Babachir Lawal.

Ganduje urged the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation to be careful with his choice of words on the APC Muslim-Muslim ticket.

This is up on the heels of the ex-SGF's declaration against the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket of the ruling party.

2023: Mass resignation of chieftains hits APC over Muslim-Muslim ticket

Meanwhile, major chieftains of the ruling party have tendered their resignation from the party following the decision to adopt the Muslim-Muslim ticket.

Top party chieftains like Mr Tonye Princewil of Rivers state, Nollywood actor turn politician, Kenneth Okonkwo and Senator Ishaku Abbo also resigned from the campaign team of Bola Tinubu.

