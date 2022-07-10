Questions about Nigeria's multi-religious and multi-ethnic realities have started coming since Bola Tinubu picked Kashim Shettima as his running mate

But Tinubu says there is no cause for alarm, arguing that Shettima's competence is what is more important

According to the APC presidential candidate, competence in governance should be placed above religious sentiments

FCT, Abuja - Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, presidential flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress has issued a statement explaining his preference for Senator Kashim Shettima as his running mate ahead of the 2023 general elections.

In a statement shared on his Twitter page, Tinubu said his choice is not based on religion, but competence.

Tinubu insists that Shettima's competence trumps any argument about his religious background. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

His words:

“I made this choice because I believe this is the man who can help me bring the best governance to all Nigerians, period, regardless of their religious affiliation or considerations of ethnicity or region.

“I am aware that many will continue focus on a particular detail, the question of his faith.

“However, if we truly understand the challenges upon us a nation, then we must also see the imperative of placing competence in governance above religious sentiment.”

Making reference to the 1993 presidential election won by two Muslims under the Social Democratic Party, Tinubu said:

“In 1993, Nigerians embraced Chief MKO Abiola and a fellow Muslim running mate, Baba Gana Kingibe in one of our fairest elections ever held. The spirit of 1993 is upon us again in 2023.”

He added:

“As such, the ticket we present today represents a milestone in our political history. It symbolizes our party’s determination to be a leading light among political parties in Africa.

“The democratic process and the decorum that characterised our presidential primaries and the selection of our vice presidential candidate exemplifies why we are the party of the people and of the betterment of their future.

“With this selection the All Progressives Congress surely shall continue to be the party that shows the way and carries this nation towards its best future. I implore you all to join with me on this journey to a brighter future.”

Source: Legit.ng