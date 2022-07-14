The latest development has confirmed that there was a recommended list of vice-presidential submitted to Tinubu

According to a report, the list contained ten individuals with the name of Senator Kashim Shettima missing from the list

It was gathered that the constituted panel that came up with the list was chaired by the former SGF, Babachir Lawal

Prior to the emergence of Senator Kashim Shettima as the vice-presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), a panel was constituted to recommend a running mate for APC flag bearer, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to a report by DailyTrust newspaper on Thursday, July 14, the committee recommended 10 candidates to Tinubu.

Just like the flag bearer of the PDP, it was gathered that Bola Tinubu shunned the recommendation of an APC panel to select Kashim Shettima as his running mate. Photo: Bola Tinubu

Legit.ng gathered that Senator Shettima’s name did not appear on the list as recommended by the APC committee.

Just like Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Tinubu shunned the recommendation of the committee and opted to settle for Senator Shettima which he unveiled on Sunday, July 9.

Tinubu however proceeded by presenting Shettima to President Muhammadu Buhari during a courtesy visit to his residence in his hometown of Daura, Katsina state.

VP slot: APC chairman, Adamu endorses Shettima

Similarly, Legit.ng earlier reported that the national chairman of the APC, Senator Abdullahi also gave his blessings to the selection of Kashim Shettima as the vice-presidential candidate for Tinubu.

Senator Adamu said his emergence was God’s plan and that agitating Christians have nothing to fear over Shettima’s selection.

Meanwhile, sources revealed that the recommendation committee constituted by the party was chaired by the ex-secretary general to the federal government, Babachir Lawal who was said to have analysed the strength and weaknesses of all recommended candidates.

It was gathered that the recommendation was contained in a report of a sub-committee chaired by Senator Grace Folasade Bent.

How Lawal submitted final report to Tinubu in London

The source said the report was finalized on Tuesday, July 5 and presented before Bola Tinubu by Lawal in London the following day.

A member of the committee who confirmed this also revealed that Tinubu had already received the soft copy prior to the submission of the hard copy by Lawal.

According to the Daily Trust newspaper, here is the list of candidates recommended for the vice-presidential slot:

1. Yakubu Dogara (former Speaker of the House of Representatives)

2. Amina J. Mohammed (Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations)

3. Ambassador Fatima Balla

4. Senator Anthony Manzo

5. Hajiya Najatu Mohammed

6. Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko

7. Babagana Zulum (Borno state governor)

8.Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna sate governor)

9. Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi state governor)

10. Kashim Imam

