The Kano State Hisbah Board finalised plans to conduct medical screening for 3,000 prospective couples across 24 local government areas

Participants were scheduled to undergo tests for HIV/AIDS, hepatitis B, genotype compatibility, drug use and other health conditions

Authorities stated that only applicants who passed the medical screening would qualify for the state's mass wedding programme

Preparations have been concluded for the medical screening of 3,000 prospective couples under Kano state's revived mass wedding initiative, with the exercise scheduled to commence across the state on Monday, June 15.

Kano govt announces plan to sponsor mass wedding Photo Credit:Abba_gida_gida

Source: Facebook

The screening, coordinated by the Kano State Hisbah Board, will involve 1,500 men and 1,500 women drawn from all 24 local government areas selected for the programme., Daily Trust reported.

Authorities say participation is compulsory for all intending beneficiaries.

What tests will prospective couples undergo?

Deputy Commander General of the Hisbah Board, Mujahedeen Aminudeen, said the exercise would include tests for HIV/AIDS, hepatitis B, genotype compatibility, drug use, gonorrhoea and other sexually transmitted infections.

As reported by TheCable, the screening is being carried out in partnership with the Kano State Ministry of Health and the state agency responsible for HIV/AIDS control.

Officials said the process is intended to assess the health status of participants before they are cleared to take part in the mass wedding.

Prospective couples have been directed to report to Hisbah offices within their respective local government areas for the exercise.

Kano officials prepare for the commencement of medical screening for prospective couples. Photo: DT

Source: Facebook

Who qualifies for Kano mass wedding?

According to the board, attendance at the screening is mandatory. Aminudeen warned that anyone who fails to appear for the exercise would be removed from the programme.

He also stated that only applicants who successfully pass the required medical examinations would be eligible to participate in the wedding ceremony.

The affected local government areas include Rogo, Wudil, Tudun Wada, Warawa, Kibiya, Dawakin Tofa, Garun Malam, Kura, Dambatta, Karaye, Tsanyawa, Minjibir, Rimin Gado, Shanono, Kabo, Tofa, Rano, Bebeji, Ajingi, Gwarzo, Sumaila, Kiru, Takai and Madobi.

The mass wedding scheme was reintroduced by the administration of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf as part of efforts to support individuals facing financial difficulties that make marriage difficult.

State authorities have also linked the initiative to broader social interventions aimed at addressing challenges affecting vulnerable young people across Kano.

Kano govt to spend N854m on mass wedding

In a 2023 similar report, Legit.ng narrated that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state, has announced a plan to sponsor a mass wedding among vulnerable persons with the approval of N854 million.

The decision to sponsor the massive wedding was made during the state executive council meeting on Wednesday, August 23.

Kano governor pays NECO fees for secondary school students

Parents and guardians in Kano State don’t have to worry about paying the National Examination Council (NECO) registration fees for their children and wards anymore, as Governor Abba Yusuf has released over N1.5 billion for that purpose.

Ibrahim Garba Shu’aibu, the Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor, Aminu Abdulsalam Gwarzo, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, July 12, added that the NECO fees are for 57,000 secondary school students.

Source: Legit.ng