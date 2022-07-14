Kano state governor has sent a strong response to Babachir Lawal over his position regarding Bola Tinubu's choice of running mate

In a statement, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje urged the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation to be careful with his choice of words on the APC Muslim-Muslim ticket

Meanwhile, Lawal earlier declared that the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket of the ruling APC is dead on arrival, an opinion that was not welcomed by Ganduje

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state has asked a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, to watch his utterances on the controversial issue of the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Premium Times reported that on Wednesday, July 13, Ganduje, in a statement issued by Kano state commissioner for information, Muhammad Garba, said Lawal is spreading falsehood and preaching intolerance.

Both Messrs Ganduje and Lawal are members of the ruling APC.

Background

The presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu, a Muslim from Lagos State, south-west Nigeria, on Sunday, nominated Kashim Shettima, a Muslim from Borno in the Northeast region, as his running mate for the 2023 election.

The nomination has since sparked varied reactions, particularly within the party.

Mr Lawal, who backed the former Lagos State governor during the primaries, condemned the decision in a statement on Tuesday.

In the statement, Lawal alleged that several intellectuals around Tinubu have left, allowing bigots to take advantage of his “long ambition to be president".

He described Shettima as a “Greek gift” from the governors of the APC.

Ganduje’s response

According to Ganduje, Lawal ought to consider his relationship with Tinubu before coming out with the statement, This Day added.

He said:

“It is unfortunate that at a time when the country needs to be united for national development and religious tolerance, a man of Babachir’s caliber, who is highly respected, would spread falsehood without much consideration to his position in the All Progressives Congress and closed relationship with the party’s flagbearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

2023: APC suffers mass resignation of chieftains over Muslim-Muslim ticket for presidency

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, the coin has finally been tossed for the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

However, the outcome thereof is a major determinant of what will become of the APC in the coming years.

Some few days back, the presidential candidate of the ruling party, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu unveiled the immediate past governor of Borno state and a serving lawmaker in the House of Senate, Kashim Shettima as the Vice-Presidential candidate of the party, APC.

