Asiwaju Bola Tinubu's decision to settle for a Muslim as his running mate has started eliciting reactions from Nigerians

A prominent Nigerian and member of the APC, Hon Yekini Nabena says there is no cause for alarm over Tinubu's decision

The Bayelsa-born politician who is a former deputy spokesman of the APC, noted that Nigerians would be more worried about the PDP's presidential candidate

FCT, Abuja - A former deputy national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Yekini Nabena, has said Nigerians should be more worried about reasons the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) potential northern presidency in 2023 and not a Muslim-Muslim ticket of the ruling party.

The APC chieftain said abandoning zoning arrangement by the PDP is more harmful to the unity of Nigeria when compared to single faith ticket.

Nabena urged Nigerians to ignore the religious background of the APC candidates ahead of the 2023 polls. Photo credit: @ynabena

Nabena, while urging Nigerians to ignore the unnecessary cry by the opposition parties, said there are Muslims in the north, as well as all part of the south, hence Muslim-Muslim ticket of the APC is harmless.

Speaking to journalists on Tuesday, July 12 in Abuja, the APC chieftain said in the south-south geopolitical zone where most of the states have Christian-Christian governors and deputy governors, the states are yet to develop despite their huge oil revenues.

The APC former spokesman also said a single faith ticket is not new in Nigeria according to history.

According to him Nigeria had Buhari/Idiagbon Muslim-Muslim ticket, Gowon/Adewale Christian-Christian ticket in the past and heaven did not fall.

He added that in 2011 when Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) fielded Nuhu Ribadu and Fola Adeola, both Muslims, there was no cry by the opposition because the ticket stood no chance of winning.

He further said:

“None of those agitating against the Muslim-Muslim ticket on the basis of fairness have considered the African traditional worshippers.

“How fair is it that we are agitating for fairness and equity to share power between Christians and Muslims while completely ignoring and alienating our African Traditional Worshippers, where is the justice?

“Nigeria should worry more about the zoning arrangement which the PDP has just killed for their selfish interest and desperation of its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, because for Atiku it is the last chance which will become one-chance for him by 2023.”

The APC former spokesman said Nigerians must reject PDP in 2023 to show their angers against the injustice done to the zoning arrangement.

He added:

“PDP zoned presidency to the north while the incumbent president is from the north, a Muslim and Fulani man, just like Atiku. This actually calls for anger and not harmless Muslim-Muslim ticket of the APC.”

