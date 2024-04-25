A friendly white man has gone viral on social media after sharing a video from his visit to the 'craziest' Nigerian market

The Oyinbo man captured the moment he was being dragged by some market women who wanted to purchase their goods

Social media users reacted massively to the video with many appealing to him to support the women

Reactions have been trailing a captivating video of a white man who stormed a very busy market in Nigeria.

The trending clip showed some Nigerian market women running after him and doing their best to make him notice them and patronise them.

Market women rush oyinbo customer in video Photo credit: @harryjaggardtravel/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Oyinbo man caused commotion in market

The white man with the handle @harryjaggardtravel on TikTok dubbed the market 'the craziest market' in Lagos, Nigeria.

As he stormed the market, the market women rushed out and tried so hard to persuade him to buy their products.

However, he chose only one of the women and proceeded to her stand where he bought three pairs of socks from her.

While having a brief conversation with her, the smart woman quickly asked for his help to take her son to his country.

The oyinbo man however ignored her words and paid for the three socks which amounted to N1500 before telling her to keep the change.

He captioned the video:

“This is the Craziest Market in Nigeria.”

Reactions as oyinbo man visits Lagos market

Social media users who watched the video on TikTok stormed the comments section to share their thoughts about the video.

@Ennywizzy said:

"This woman cares about her child, my pikin my pikin omo God go bless her."

@King Drey wrote:

"Harry Jaggard help that woman as she said, take any of her kid to England to work then from there he can support others to be successful."

@Iammarybee reacted:

"Not mamaisube trying to be posh. Which kind toning of English bdat."

@Cross Country said:

"I feel like crying. Is this the extent poverty has reduced us to. All I can say right now is it is well."

@Ellar said:

"Hello I'm doing POS. Na so this thing turn business. I wonder how many people still use ATM machines."

@sheymanjerry wrote:

"God bless Nigeria. We treat people with undiluted respect nd love but we never treated right in foreign land."

@Jerry said:

"Na y dem no value us, una for give am attitude make he no say we be spec too, wazaga."

@Abd Azeez Shukroh added:

"The woman that want to check the money he gave her get problem. She wan check if nah dollar."

Source: Legit.ng