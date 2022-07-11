Bola Tinubu has been described as a good man and strategist by NNPP flagbearer, Rabiu Kwankwaso

Tinubu, who is running for president in the 2023 election, was, however, asked to take things easy and also care for his health

Kwankwaso who spoke about the APC candidate picking Kashim Shettima as running mate wondered what the duo would do differently from the current administration led by Buhari

Rabiu Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), has advised Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) flagbearer, to pay attention to his health.

Speaking during an interview with Reuben Abati of AriseTV on Sunday, July 10, the NNPP leader said campaigns are very challenging and Tinubu needs to take things easy for the sake of his health.

Kwankwaso said the rigours of campaigning require a lot of effort. Photo credit: @NNPPNews

He stated:

“If you see my friend, Bola, tell him to take it easy, take good care of his health and make sure that… because I love him so much, he is my friend,” he said.

“This campaign is very rigorous, it requires a lot of effort and so on and so forth. I hope he will take it easy so that we can continue the struggle to ensure one solid and prosperous Nigeria.”

There have been concerns about Tinubu's health since he made known his intention to be the next president of Nigeria.

In August 2021, there were claims that APC presidential candidate was in a delicate health condition. This was later debunked by the governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu who said Tinubu was healthy and strong.

Concerns raised about the APC presidential candidate's health have not stopped him from going around the country to consult with leaders at different levels about his presidential bid.

Kwankwaso speaks on Tinubu picking Shettima as running mate

Tinubu had earlier announced Kashim Shettima, former Borno governor, as his running mate.

Asked if he is threatened by Tinubu’s choice, the former Kano governor said he likes the combination, noting that the former Lagos governor is a strategist. He raised concerns about the platform they were contesting on, saying he does not know what they would do differently from the current administration, The Cable reports.

The NNPP flagbearer said:

“My only worry is the platform. This platform I don’t know. I know he is a strategist, Bola Tinubu, he is a good man. I had reasons to sit with him uncountable number of times from 1992 to date.

“I wish I will see him to ask him what he will tell Nigerians what he will do differently from what Muhammadu Buhari is doing today."

Kwankwaso added that when he sees Tinubu, he would wish him well.

Why Tinubu picked Shettima

Since the announcement of Tinubu's running mate who is also a Muslim, questions about Nigeria's multi-religious and multi-ethnic realities have started coming.

However, Tinubu says there is no cause for alarm, arguing that Shettima's competence is what is more important.

According to the APC presidential candidate, competence in governance should be placed above religious sentiments.

