The flag bearer of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu is not leaving any stone unturned in his bid for the Aso Rock seat

'Jagaban' as he is fondly called is expected to go on a consultative and campaign tour to the United Kingdom and the United States

Meanwhile, a socio-political group, the south, west, east and north of Nigeria (SOWENON) has endorsed Tinubu and are prepared to receive him on arrival

As part of preparations for the 2023 presidential election, the flag bearer of the ruling All progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be visiting the United Kingdom and the United States of America.

The Nation newspaper reported that the south, west, east and north of Nigeria (SOWENON) initiative are prepared to receive the APC stalwart on his arrival.

Bola Tinubu is expected to tour the United States and the United Kingdom as part of his political campaign. Photo: Bola Tinubu

Source: Twitter

Making this known, the national chairman of SOWENON, Dr Sam Jenfa said all is set to receive Bola Tinubu in London.

He said:

“Nigerians in London and its environs are yearning to receive our political leader and presidential candidate.

“We thought that while BAT was in France on a private visit, he would take the opportunity of its proximity to also visit us in the UK. We cannot wait any longer. We are eager to receive him and hear from him.”

2023: SOWENON endorses Tinubu

While reflecting on the political prowess of Tinubu, Jenfa stated that the APC presidential candidate possesses all the criteria that make up a true leader.

He, however, assured that Tinubu has the utmost support of SOWENON heading into the 2023 presidential election.

He said:

“He is the only one who has the capacity, capability and requisite experience, among the other contestants in the presidential race, to lay a sound foundation of economic prosperity for our dear country."

Jenfa also made reference to Tinubu's success in Lagos state and how he was able to steer the mantle of leadership and lay out a blueprint that his successors followed to make the state the number one commercial and trading in Africa.

Source: Legit.ng