The public outcry trailing the controversy around the educational qualifications of Bola Tinubu has refused to die down

A former APC chieftain, Timi Frank, has asked INEC to disqualify Tinubu from the 2023 presidential contest

According to Frank, INEC's decision on Tinubu will be used to determine whether the electoral commission is biased or not

FCT, Abuja - A former deputy national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to disqualify the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, from the 2023 general elections.

In a statement he issued in Abuja on Sunday, June 26, Frank also called on the ruling party to replace Tinubu if it hopes to be on the presidential ballot for 2023.

Tinubu will have to convince a lot of Nigerians about his certificate controversy. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

His demand followed the controversial educational qualification claims by the Lagos state ex-governor as contained in his presidential nomination forms recently published by INEC.

He said the issue about Tinubu’s basic education certificates or lack of it represents a test case for INEC, adding that it would form one of the yardsticks to determine its partisanship or non-partisanship as the 2023 general elections approach.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

His words:

“Did Tinubu attend the primary and secondary school he alluded to in his previous document with INEC?

“If in his 2022 INEC form, Tinubu deliberately omitted to include his primary and secondary school, is this not a further proof that he lied in his previously submitted forms to INEC accompanied by affidavit?

“If he lied about both schools as indicated in his INEC forms, is that not a breach of the law as a public servant?

“If the above questions are answered in the negative, is Tinubu still fit to proceed as the candidate of the APC in the forthcoming presidential election?

“By not presenting his basic certificates as required by law for those running for political offices in the country, Tinubu stands automatically disqualified from partaking in the presidential race.

“Inconsistencies in Tinubu’s several depositions over the years before INEC show that he is either being evasive or attempting a cover-up, an action that is a direct breach of the Constitution.”

“Nigerians and indeed the international community are watching the INEC to see if it will be faithful to its role as an unbiased umpire by disqualifying Tinubu or it will retain him and kickstart a hailstorm of confusion that may ultimately rubbish its integrity in conducting the 2023 general elections.”

2023: GUTS unveils plan, takes sensitization to youths, others

Meanwhile, as Nigerians prepare for the 2023 polls, the Gina Unimke and Trisha Shine foundation, GUTS, has launched a massive plan ahead of the exercise.

In its unveiling statement issued on Thursday, May 5 in Abuja, the foundation stressed the importance of participatory democracy and a credible poll come 2023.

The statement signed by its media coordinator, Mr. Akuma Ukpo, said 2023 was critical for the future of the country and all stakeholders must be committed to ensuring that the future of the country is guaranteed.

2023: FCI to partner with other agencies to combat fake news

On its part, FactCheck Initiative (FCI) has created a team for a cause that will involve partnering with the government and other agencies in other to have free, fair, and peaceful elections in Nigeria void of any form of violence in 2023.

The main aim of this cause will be to spot, examine and respond to the impact caused by any misleading information ahead of the upcoming 2023 general elections in Nigeria.

Adeoye Temitope, country director, FactCheck Initiative says stopping fake news and misinformation is the inspiration behind the project.

Source: Legit.ng