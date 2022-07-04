Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, received Prince Dapo Abiodun while holidaying in France

Abiodun, Ogun state governor, shared a photo of himself and the APC national leader in the European country

The picture, however, did not impress several of the governor's followers, with many reminding him of the bad roads in Ogun state

Twitter - Ogun state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has visited the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in France.

Abiodun posted a photo of the visit to the former Lagos state governor in the European on Monday, July 4 on his official Twitter page.

Tinubu is currently in France after a rigorous campaign period leading to the APC presidential primaries. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

The governor said he spent quality time with the APC presidential candidate and that they rubbed minds on numerous party and national issues.

His words:

“Spent quality time with our party leader and Presidential candidate, @officialABAT to rub minds on numerous party and national issues.”

Abiodun's followers chide governor over unpaid salaries, bad road network in Ogun

Comments by the followers of the governor, however, suggest many were not impressed with the photo shared.

Catherine Igbamosun Onaifo wrote:

“Public schools in the state are on strike and you care less. God is watching you. Every leader will give an account of their stewardship to God at least. I know you attend church even if it is to go and occupy the seat.”

Akeredolu Abimbolu wrote:

“You can also spend quality time touring the state you’re governing to see problems such as bad roads, health care, etc, and spending quality time deliberating on solutions that will be implemented.”

Ade Badejo

“His Excellency, kindly look into Itoikin-Ijebu ode road, there's a security concern on that road. News going round is that herdsmen/kidnappers are in that axis.”

Tinubu had travelled to Paris, France on Wednesday, June 27 for some important meetings and his spokesman said he is expected back in the country shortly.

