The battle gets interesting by the day and the game gets tougher for the race to Aso Rock in the 2023 general election

In fact, APC flagbearer Bola Tinubu would have to contend with not only Labour Party's candidate Peter Obi but his supporters, who are ready for a showdown with anyone who downplays his candidacy

Interestingly, Obi will have to compete tightly with the Jagaban of Lagos in a game that many have described can be won by the 'strong-hearted'

Peter Obi has slammed his counterpart, the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, noting that with the present condition of Nigeria, the 2023 election should not be based on ethnic or personal greed for power, as shown in the catch-phrase ‘Emi L’okan (it is my turn).’

Tinubu had, days before his party’s presidential primary, told an audience at Abeokuta in Ogun state that it was his turn to become the president of Nigeria.

Peter Obi takes a swipe at Tinubu. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Obi speaks on the candidacy of Tinubu and his plans for Nigeria

The Labour Party's standard-bearer, on Wednesday, July 6, lamented the current economic situation of Nigeria that has brought untold hardship to the people, DailyTimesNGR reported.

He said:

“I don’t want people to vote for me because I am from the South-South or South-East. I want them to vote based on competence. Nigeria has problem, because people are jobless and we need to lift the country out of poverty. It is economic problem and I have the capacity to lift the country out of its current quagmire. It is the turn of Nigerians, not one greedy politician.”

The former Anambra state governor maintained that he is ready to change the narrative if elected president in 2023.

Source: Legit.ng