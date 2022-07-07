Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has explained the pain behind the search for a running mate as the forthcoming general elections draw near

Ahead of the 2023 polls, the governor disclosed that the APC presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is in pain over the search for his running mate

The Ondo state governor disclosed that Tinubu is putting certain factors into consideration before making his final choice regarding the APC vice presidential slot

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state has stated the real reason why the All progressives Congress (APC) flagbearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is finding it hard to select a running mate for the 2023 general elections.

In a post shared by APC chieftain Joe Igbokwe via Facebook on Wednesday, July 6, Akeredolu noted that Tinubu is taking his time before he makes his final decision, noting the former governor of Lagos state is finding the task difficult.

Governor Akeredolu says Bola Tinubu is finding it difficult to pick a running mate. Photo credit: Joe Igbokwe

Source: Facebook

Tinubu's choice of running mate

He, however, stated that the running mate has to come from the North because Tinubu is already from the South.

Akeredolu explained further that Tinubu now has to pick his running mate from the three regions in the North.

He explained thus:

“The circumstance Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu has found himself now, that’s a major of what I’ll call ground-wetting. For instance, he’ll not pick from the South. So he’s left to make a choice from the North.

“So many factors, but under these circumstances, I think he is probably left with North Central and North East probably because so many factors can come into play.

“So, in determining who you pick at the end of the day, you have to look at loyalty. Will this person be loyal or will he be there to undermine you? Those are issues you’ll have to consider very seriously.”

Source: Legit.ng