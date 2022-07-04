The leadership of the ruling APC is yet to pick a running mate for its presidential flagbearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

This is as stakeholders from the northern region are head over each other over Tinubu's choice of running mate

While they contend for the vice-presidential slot, the party is being characterized by a wave of defection in other regions of the country

As debates concerning the vice-presidential candidacy of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) continue to occupy the central stage of Nigeria's polity, a coalition of stakeholders from the North East region, has demanded that the party picks the vice-presidential candidate from North Central.

This, according to the stakeholders, would afford the party to win the 2023 presidential elections and positions it as a party known for fairness, equity and justice.

This was the major resolution of the North East APC Stakeholders Coalition in Abuja on Sunday, July 3, at a well attended emergency meeting.

The North East demand

In a statement sent to Legit.ng, stakeholders from the North West had clamoured for the position of vice president, urging the party to nominate one of their own as running mate to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential flagbearer of the party in the 2023 general elections.

Addressing newsmen after a successful stakeholders meeting in Abuja Sunday afternoon, Alhaji Abba Aji Suleiman, the national coordinator of North East APC Stakeholders Coalition, faulted the demand of their North Western counterparts, describing it as "not only misplaced, but a gross display of insensitivity to the relevance of other regions in the scheme of things in the party".

The coalition argued that:

"The North West Region had been within the corridor of power in the last seven years of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, and for such demand to be made indeed speak volume of gross insensitivity.

"It is the considered view of stakeholders in the North East that it would only be fair and just if the vice-presidential slot goes to the North Central, given the numerous contributions of the region to the growth and development of the party."

The North Central should be given the VP slot

He added that the North Central hasn’t had the opportunity to produce either the president or vice president, "despite the array of credible candidates in the region with excellent profiles and broad appeal across the country", urging the APC to consider the North Central for the position of vice president, as his region had already conceded, for equity sake.

Speaking further, Alhaji Suleiman stressed that:

"The stakeholders of the APC in the North East wish to use this medium to call on the leadership of our great party to ensure justice and fairness by providing that the vice presidential slot is given to the North Central."

