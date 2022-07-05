A Chicago State University photobook featuring Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu alongside other students have emerged

However, instead of putting an end to the certificate saga, the photobook has brought another issue as Tinubu's name was wrongly spelt

Tackling the APC presidential candidate, Ismaila Ashipa, a chieftain of the PDP in Oyo state, asked why Tinubu is always caught up in such controversies

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is being criticized again following the misspelling of his name in a Chicago State University photobook where he is featured.

Ahead of the 2023 elections, the academic credentials of the former Lagos governor have been under intense scrutiny.

APC presidential candidate Bola Tinubu's name is wrongly spelt in a Chicago State University photobook, stirring reactions from Nigerians. Photo credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Ismaila Ashipa

Source: Facebook

After many expressed doubts over his academic profiles, media platforms and other individuals wrote to Chicago State University where the APC presidential candidate said he graduated from in a bid to confirm his claim.

Though the university has since confirmed that Tinubu indeed attended, and graduated from, the institution, the APC leader has not been able to completely ward off the doubts over his academic credentials.

In the forms Tinubu submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Tinubu left out the spaces for primary and secondary schools attended blank.

This has led to a new wave of allegations as many (of his critics) demand to know the primary and secondary schools he attended.

Tinubu features in Chicago State University photobook

Amid this, a chieftain of the APC in Lagos, Joe Igbokwe, on Monday, July 4, shared on Facebook what appears to be a photobook by the Chicago State University where Tinubu featured alongside other students.

While many of Tinubu's supporters would believe that the photobook would at least put to rest the allegations regarding the APC presidential candidate's university degree, another issue surfaced: his name was misspelt.

Instead of BOLA A TINUBU, what appears in the photobook is Bola A THUBV.

Why always him? - PDP chieftain reacts

Commenting on the development, Ismaila Ashipa, a chieftain of the PDP in Oyo state, said on Facebook:

"Identify your BAT with wrong spelling. Why always him."

"CSU was a degree mill for many years before it became a recognize university. And not all courses are accredited till date," he further alleged in the comment section.

However, some other Facebook users who commented on the post notified him that other names, apart from Tinubu's, were also wrongly spelled in the photobook.

Onaaratoday Newsmedia commented:

"You probably don't know that 4, 12 and 16 were equally misspelled?"

Replying to a similar post on Twitter, Engr Udenze, @kennydenz, said:

"The more they try to prove his certificates the more they make people doubt if he's actually the person he claim to be. How can one person have different names in all certificates brought forward so far?"

Another Twitter user, Cosmas, @Cosmas23677849, has a different perspective.

He/she wrote:

"I think this thing could happen in a foreign school. His classmates know him as Thub. This is not an issue. Let's focus on other important issues. He is qualified to run even without the Chicago certificate."

Another Twitter user, @OvieNews, noted that some other names on the photobook were misspelt.

He wrote:

"They murdered all the Yoruba names."

2023: Bola Tinubu Certificate Controversy a Non-issue, Says Hope Uzodimma

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Imo state governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, reacted to the certificates saga involving the presidential candidate of the APC, Tinubu.

According to Governor Uzodimma, the issue would have been since resolved if the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) record-keeping is efficient, and its server functional.

He said there would have been no need for Tinubu, a former Lagos governor, to make fresh submissions of his documents for the 2023 elections.

Source: Legit.ng