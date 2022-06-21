Bola Tinubu of the APC has replied to the candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar over his comment on his inability to choose a permanent running mate at INEC stipulated deadline

Atiku in a statement has said that the office of the president requires someone with clarity of purpose, who can decide on his running mates on time

Tinubu in his reaction said it is unfortunate that Atiku and PDP made such a statement rather than paying attention to tackling their internal crisis

The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has asked the opposition candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to concentrate on his party’s affairs.

Atiku, who is the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday, June 20, dragged Tinubu and some presidential aspirants for their inability to produce their permanent running mates within the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)’s deadline.

Daily Trust reports that Atiku in a statement said that the office of the presidency requires someone who can make decisions in picking his running mate.

Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar in battle for 2023 election Source: @channelstv

The major three political parties that have provided dummy vice-presidential candidates included Tinubu of APC, Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP).

He said:

“The office of the presidency needs someone who has the clarity to make decisions without hesitation.”

“In developed democratic countries, the process and picking of a running mate by a presidential candidate is a step to understanding the capacity of a candidate and his capability to do the job,” Atiku’s statement reads in part.

PDP should focus on its internal crisis and stay out of APC affairs - Tinubu

However, Tinubu through his spokesperson, Tunde Rahman, stated that it is pathetic that Atiku and PDP utter such a statement.

Rahman while speaking to BBC said the PDP should focus more on resolving its internal crisis.

“The PDP should pay attention to resolving their internal crisis, they failed to fulfill all their internal promises.”

“They should stop the propaganda campaign on Muslim-Muslim ticket, amongst others,” Tinubu’s spokesman said.

Atiku drags Tinubu, Peter Obi over failure to choose running mates before deadline

Legit.ng reports that the PDP presidential candidate and former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has mocked Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi over their failure to take the first and important decision.

Atiku in a statement he personally signed stated that the office of the president requires that the holders must have a clarity of mind of making decisions on running mates.

Tinubu and Obi and candidates of the APC and Labour Party, who are yet to choose running mates but submitted temporary names, with 30 days space of time to replace them.

Source: Legit.ng