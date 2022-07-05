The chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party's Board of Trustees is yet to carry out his threat to expose a former president of Nigeria

Walid Jibrin had issued an ultimatum mandating Olusegun Obasanjo to clarify his comment against PDP's presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar

However, seven days after he gave his 48 hours ultimatum, Jibrin as promised is yet to expose Obasanjo

On Tuesday, June 28, the Board of Trustees chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Walid Jibrin, had given an ultimatum to former President Olusegun Obasanjo over his comments about his former vice president, Atiku Abubakar.

Jibrin threatened to expose Obasanjo within 48 hours of Tuesday, June 28, should he fail to clarify his comment that he made a mistake when he picked his running mate ahead of the 1999 presidential election.

The former president has admitted that God had saved him from Atiku, a 2023 presidential candidate for the PDP during his tenure as Nigeria's president.

However, one week after, Jibrin is yet to carry out his threat of exposing Obasanjo or even saying a word after the ultimatum was handed to the former president as promised.

While Jibrin's ultimatum to Obasanjo expired last Thursday, June 30, the former has continued to remain mum.

Key Nigerian leaders step in

Nation reports that sources close to the PDP BoT chairman said a number of prominent chieftains had issued a warning to Jibrin for daring the former president.

The sources revealed that as it stands currently Obasanjo may have nothing to fear as neither PDP nor Jibrin appears ready to challenge him to a fight just yet.

