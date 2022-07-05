The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged that the All Progressives Congress and the Labour Party have introduced an alien term into the political space

The opposition stated that placeholders as running mates for presidential candidates are not known to any law

Making the allegation, the national publicity secretary for PDP described such a move by the APC and LP as unserious

With the deadline for the final submission of political parties' presidential and vice-presidential candidates to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) drawing near, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reacted to the use of placeholders as running mates.

New Telegraph reports that the opposition stated that the use of placeholders as running mates by political parties in elections is not known to the Nigerian constitution or the Electoral Act.

The PDP has accused APC and the Labour party of introducing an alien term into Nigeria's politics. Photo: Debo Ologunagba

Source: Facebook

Reacting to the nomination of Doyin Okupe and Kabiru Masari as placeholders by Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidates for the Labour Party and the APC, the national publicity secretary of the PDP said such was an imposition, which is alien to the nation’s laws.

The Punch reports that Debo Ologunagba who spoke while playing host to some students of the Junior Secondary School, Alugun- Lungu Gwarimpa, Abuja described such a move by the APC and LP as unserious.

He said:

“It is an indication that they are not ready for the presidential election. It shows the level of their not being serious. It is part of the confusion that the APC is introducing into the political system.”

Tinubu's academic qualification

Also speaking on the controversies surrounding the academic qualification of the presidential candidate for the APC, the PDP's spokesperson it is a known fact that one cannot graduate without evidence of where they obtained their early education.

His words:

“Something is wrong and that is why Nigeria it’s asking that they provide such information.”

