The PDP has lost one of its prominent lawmakers in Adamawa state, Hammatukur Yattasuri, to the NNPP

Until his defection to the NNPP on Tuesday, July 5, Yattasuri was the majority leader, Adamawa House of Assembly

The lawmaker was also said to be representing Jada Constituency, home of former vice president and PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar

Adamawa state - Hammatukur Yattasuri, the majority leader, Adamawa House of Assembly has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the New Nigeria Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

Speaking at a ceremony in Yola on Tuesday, July 5, Yattasuri said that he defected to the NNPP to serve his people better, Daily Nigerian reported.

Legit.ng gathers that the lawmaker promised to ensure more dividends of democracy to the people of his constituency, if elected as a member of the House of Representatives on the platform of his new party.

According to Sahara Reporters, Yattasuri currently represents Jada Constituency, home of former vice president and PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

NNPP says Yattasuri joins party at the right time

Also speaking, Hamman Ribadu, the northeast secretary of the NNPP described the lawmaker’s defection as a big catch for the party.

He said that Yattasuri joined the party at right time assuring him of all necessary support.

Saidu Salmana, the chairman, Jada local government chapter of NNPP described Yattasuri as an honest man who has good character and mass followership.

He commended him for joining the party, saying he took the right decision.

